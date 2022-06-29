0
Menu
Entertainment

I was surprised at my VGMAs Nomination - RCEE

RCee Ghanaian musician, RCEE

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Budding Ghanaian singer, RCEE, has revealed that he was surprised when he was informed about his nomination for the Unsung Category at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The ‘Odo Colour’ hitmaker mentioned this in an interview on the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show with Hypeman Ferggy on Y 97.9 FM.

RCEE sang songs of praise to the VGMA board for his nomination and described himself as “privileged” to have been nominated for the category.

“Being nominated for the Unsung Category at the VGMAs came as a surprise and I feel I was very privileged. I am so much appropriative to the VGMA board for the recognition," he said.

He added that he wasn’t expectant of winning the category but appreciated and saw himself as a winner of the nomination.

“As to the winning of the award, I wasn’t expecting to win the category, but I saw myself as a winner the very day I was announced as a nominee of the category,” he added.

The Unsung Category Initiative was materialized in 2014 with the sole purpose of giving upcoming artiste the opportunity to break through and boost their career, the winner is given the opportunity to perform live on the biggest stage in entertainment, The Vodafone Ghana music awards stage.

Source: yfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby