I was taken to juju but walking barefooted saved me – Wanlov the Kubolor

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, known by his stage name Wanlov the Kubolor has revealed how walking barefooted has been helpful to him.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, Wanlov indicated that due to his voiceferous nature, he is been targeted by bad people. He explained his constant bashing of politicians and their corruption-related activities, he’s been constantly faced with several spiritual battles from people.

According to him, because he walks barefooted on a regular day, “no weapon fashion against him prospers”. He alluded to the fact that walking barefooted has been extremely beneficial to him spiritually.

Wanlov the Kubolor added that his vintage identity of walking without slippers refreshes his body and spirit. Therefore urged people to try it to attest for themselves.

Also, he said his act has also benefited him sexually. The 'konkonsa' hitmaker praised his sexual prowess and explained that this is due to him walking barefooted.

