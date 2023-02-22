I was the 6th wife of my ex-husband – Nayas reveals

Kumawood actress Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas and her Ex husband

Kumawood actress Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas has revealed that she was the 6th wife of her ex-husband.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Nayas disclosed that she met her ex-husband through Brother Sammy’s wife, Obaa Yaa.



She explained that before meeting her ex-husband, he had already planned their marriage with Obaa Yaa, brother Sammy’s wife, and the gospel singer’s manager.



Her ex-husband flew to Ghana from Germany to propose marriage to her without knowing each other much.



In the course of the interview, Nayas admitted that she rushed into the marriage with her husband because they barely knew themselves.



But later claimed that she agreed to marry him because he was highly recommended by Brother Sammy’s wife Obaa Yaa whom she trusted.

But upon flying to Germany, she later got to realize that her husband had married and divorced 5 times.



narrating her ordeal, she said that "Four African women and one white lady whom he used to get his permanent stay papers."



Nayas confessed that she got really disappointed after finding out that her ex-husband had married before.



Watch the video below to know more…



