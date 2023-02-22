0
Menu
Entertainment

I was the 6th wife of my ex-husband – Nayas reveals

Wrafe Kumawood actress Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas and her Ex husband

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Kumawood actress Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas has revealed that she was the 6th wife of her ex-husband.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Nayas disclosed that she met her ex-husband through Brother Sammy’s wife, Obaa Yaa.

She explained that before meeting her ex-husband, he had already planned their marriage with Obaa Yaa, brother Sammy’s wife, and the gospel singer’s manager.

Her ex-husband flew to Ghana from Germany to propose marriage to her without knowing each other much.

In the course of the interview, Nayas admitted that she rushed into the marriage with her husband because they barely knew themselves.

But later claimed that she agreed to marry him because he was highly recommended by Brother Sammy’s wife Obaa Yaa whom she trusted.

But upon flying to Germany, she later got to realize that her husband had married and divorced 5 times.

narrating her ordeal, she said that "Four African women and one white lady whom he used to get his permanent stay papers."

Nayas confessed that she got really disappointed after finding out that her ex-husband had married before.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source: zionfelix.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment