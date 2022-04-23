I was tired of Ghana - Wode Maya on his travel to China

Wode Maya, Ghanaian YouTuber

Ghanaian YouTube personality and award-winning influencer, Wode Maya has disclosed the instrumental factors that encouraged him to move outside the country.

According to the transformational vlogger, he moved to China purposely to further his education. However, beyond that he had another interesting reason for his decision to relocate to China.



In an exclusive interview with Y97.9FM’s PM on “The Drye” radio talk show, Wode Maya, a product of Bompeh Senior High School, shared that he mostly felt left out anytime he mingled with his friends from the “big schools” during inter-school competitions. Hence he decided to further his tertiary education abroad.



He said, “I was just tired of Ghana. I just wanted to go out there. One of the reasons is also because, after high school, my mates went to schools like GSTS and those other big schools. I went to Bompeh SHS so when we usually meet during interco, trying to have those one-on-one interactions, it felt like we weren’t in the league. Based on that I thought to myself, abroad was the only way for me. So I took it upon myself to apply for schools outside Ghana.”



On why he chose China, he added, “I got a scholarship to study in the UK but the fees were extreme even though it was a half scholarship. So I decided to choose China. I went to China, did aeronautical engineering.”



Wode Maya further reiterated his name was a Chinese name, which meant, “My Mother”.

Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon popularly known as Wode Maya is a Ghanaian YouTube personality, vlogger, digital media influencer and aeronautical engineer. Wode Maya became popular after he took a video in a bus with passengers who chose to stand than sit beside him due to the colour of skin.



The video went viral and he has since used his platform to tell the African story.



In 2021, he was claimed to be one of the Top and Most Influential YouTubers in Africa.



