I was told I wasn't beautiful and will never be a queen - Miss Grand International 2020

Miss Grand International 2020, Abena Akuaba Appiah, has disclosed the obstacles she had to face as a black woman in the pageant industry.



Akuaba, a Ghanaian–American singer and beauty queen in March 2021 made history as the first black woman to win the Miss Grand International crown where she represented the United States of America in the competition.



She beat 70 beautiful and intelligent ladies in the competition to take home the title.



Akuaba Appiah handed over her crown in December this year.

Recounting her experience as a young black woman, Akua, in her farewell speech said she was described as 'not beautiful' and not fit to be a beauty queen.



"This year has been a tough one for all of us. We were forced to overcome and work through a global pandemic. Nevertheless, during these crazy times, I never gave up on my dream, I pushed through and worked hard towards breaking barriers. Growing up as a child, I constantly heard the words, you are not beautiful, you are not capable, you do not look like a queen therefore you'll never be a queen. I was forced into believing that I wasn't good enough but with my mother's love and my perseverance, I have been able to receive my wildest dreams and I made history whilst doing it."



Thousands of people have congratulated Akuaba for a successful reign and impact on the world through her title as Miss Grand International 2020.



She furthered: "Earlier this year, I went down in history as the first black woman to win the Miss Grand International crown. After many years of being rejected in the pageant industry, I also became the first to win the golden crown of the United States of America. What a journey this has been."



Abena Akuaba Appiah has represented Ghana on international platforms including 2014 Miss Universe, 2015 Top Model of the World, 2016 Queen Beauty Universe, where she took home the crown and 2019 Miss Earth pageant.



