I was unhappy about being mistaken as ‘arrogant, ungrateful’ – Fameye

Fameye, Afrobeats musician

Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, Fameye has disclosed one of his worst experiences since his music career began.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show, ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ on Thursday, 24 June 2021, the ‘Notin I Get’ recounted how he was described as “arrogant and ungrateful” when he had a confrontation with his former manager, Ogidi Brown.



“One of my worst moments as a musician was when I was wrongly tagged as arrogant and ungrateful because the insults from social media and other channels were too much for me,” he said.



The award-winning musician, who is noted for churning out motivational songs that appeal to the average Ghanaian youth, is currently promoting yet another such piece, titled ‘Praise’.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the new song, he noted that “It's nothing new from how I do my songs… It contains things that I wish for myself.



“In fact, 90 percent of the things I said in the song has to do with me so I relate to the things I said in the song”.