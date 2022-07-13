I was warned against doing movies with Agya Koo - Akrobeto explains

Akrobeto

'Movies lovers patronized movies because of Agya Koo', Akorbeto Opines

The actor acknowledged the role of Agya Koo in the success of his career



Akrobeto says he avoids journalists because he fears he would be misinterpreted



Legendary Ghanaian actor and television personality, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has thrown light on the circumstances under which he was advised against shooting movies with iconic Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adu, also known as Agya Koo.



According to Akrobeto, he was counseled by famous Kumawood producer, Kwasi Nyamekye, also known as Miracle, to stop acting in the same movies with Agya Koo.



He explained that the famous producer made him aware of the influence of Agya Koo in the movie industry and his ability to seamlessly outshine every actor.

This, the producer believed, would prevent Akrobeto from being recognized for his talents should he star in a movie with Agya Koo.



“I was advised against acting with Agya Koo because of his influence and might in the movie industry. I would not hide the name of the advisor. He is our very own Miracle, Kwasi Nyamekye. He acknowledged my talent and told me that I would not be recognized for my talent if I continue acting with Agya Koo because he would always outshine me. I saw wisdom in his counsel and decided to obey. So, he made sure we were not in the same movie till movie lovers began to accept me,” Akrobeto explained in an exclusive interview on Peace FM.



The host of the ‘Real News’ show acknowledged the contribution of Agya Koo in his career as an actor and recounted times he had privately shown him gratitude for his role in his success.



He said, “No one can undermine the might and contribution of Agya Koo to the development of the Ghana movie industry, and I always praise him for paving the way for us. When I bought my first car, a KIA Sportage, I drove to his house to show him my new car and express my gratitude to him. Same happened when I bought my Venza.”



Akrobeto revealed that he has been quiet on the issue and generally tries to avoid interviews because he fears journalists would twist and misrepresent his words.

“I have been silent on this issue and I have tried to dodge journalists and interviews because of what journalists can do to your words.”



Check out the interview





EAN/BOG