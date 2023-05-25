0
I wasn’t desperate to win VGMA Artiste of the Year – Piesie Esther

Songstress, Piesie Esther has thanked her fans for supporting her to win the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for the first time in her career.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Waye Me Yie’ hitmaker said she wasn’t desperate to win the ‘Artiste of the Year’ at all cost.

She remarked “I want to use this opportunity to thank my fans for their prayers, support and their votes in making me win these awards at the just-ended VGMA.

“All these things that we were doing wasn’t that we were just competing with ourselves or we were desperate to win the awards at all cost,” he said as MyNewsGh.com observed.

Piesie Esther added, “But in all these, it helps a lot of ways to showcase the talent that God has given you so God richly bless all my fans for supporting Piesie Esther”.

After doing music for the past 20 years, Piesie Esther finally won her first VGMA as the ‘Gospel Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Gospel Song of the Year winner.

