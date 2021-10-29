I wasn’t prepared to do music – Mona4Reall

Singer, Mona4Reall

Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Mona4Reall has revealed she was in no way ready to pursue music as a career.

The Uncovered Artiste of the Year winner at the recent Ghana UK Awards told YFM’s Kokonsa Kester, she did not feel prepared to start her music career. “I wasn’t just prepared, I feel like I wasn’t ready,” she said.



Hajia4Reall now Mona4Reall says she needs to work on her vocals to make her music perfect. “I feel like I need to get vocal training. I just wanted to be perfect before getting out there. “But after some time, I realized I could do music and still work on my vocals,” she disclosed.



Nevertheless, the singer expressed her passion for music as it has been something she has always dreamed of doing. “It’s something that I always wanted to do,” she said

She also described her music genre as Afropop with a blend of Dancehall but wants to give to her fans what they love from her.



“I’m doing Afropop and a little bit of dancehall, but for now, I just want to see what the people enjoy from me then I give it to them,” she stated.