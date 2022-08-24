I wasn’t sacked, TV3 was afraid of losing me – MzGee fumes over 'prank gone bad' reports

MzGee is a TV personality

On the back of reports that Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah (MzGee) tried to bait Media General, the mother company of TV3 and 3FM, with her resignation but the attempt backfired, the TV personality has responded, debunking the report while touting her ‘clean slate’ in the media.

Multiple online portals reported that contrary to public knowledge that MzGee resigned from the Kanda-based media organization in 2019, she rather sought to prank her bosses with the said resignation, with anticipation that a decision taken on a show she was supposed to host would be overturned since she opposed to the changes.



The resignation, the reports said, was, however, accepted without hesitation, making MzGee gnash her teeth and lurk around hoping for management to call her back but that never happened.



Reacting to the viral publications, MzGee, who until joining Media General was a staff of Multimedia Ghana Limited, vehemently denied the reports.



“Enough of the nonsense. I know you’ll are a jealous bunch but I carry grace and that’s the secret… I’m too good to be sacked. I’ve got the MIDAS TOUCH!” parts of the caption of her full response read.



MzGee mentioned in her statement that she has “no issues with TV3” and dared the media house “or those bloggers without portfolio to come out with my sack letter”.



“TV3 was simply afraid I was going on a different network the Monday after I tendered in my resignation… No media house, no establishment has ever sacked me,” she added.

In January 2022, MzGee opened up about her resignation in an interview on Kasapa FM.



The former host of Simply Showbiz and Showbuzz said: “I woke up one day and I realized I can make money for myself, by myself and do stuff on my own to help people as well as grow my brand. But I will go back on screen after building my brand.”



Meanwhile, MzGee, Jay Foley, and C Real are set to join 3 Music TV. The trio, according to reports, will host the station’s flagship breakfast show called Culture Daily.





BB