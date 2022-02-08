I wasn’t slapped, kicked out of Angel TV premises by my husband – Akua Amoakowaa

Akua Amoakowaa clarifies rumours about her marriage

Akua Amoakowaa’s marriage hit the rocks



Akua Amoakowaa opens up on future plans



Embattled wife of popular business mogul Dr. Kweku Oteng, Akua Amoakowa, has shot down rumours that she was slapped and forcefully ousted out of Angel TV premises by her husband.



She explained that her husband is a complete gentleman who would do no such thing.



Earlier, there were claims that Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah who is the 4th wife of the Angel Group of Companies founder, had lost her Managing Director of Angel TV position over claims of infidelity.



It was reported that Akua Amoakowaa was forced out of her office amidst beatings from her husband in the full glare of other staff members.

But responding to these claims, she stated during a discussion on StarrChat monitored by GhanaWeb that: “It’s never true. You see me as a calm person but I’m not soft. I’m not soft at all and my husband is too much of a gentleman to slap me.”



Akua who has been separated from her husband for more than a year now stated that she has zero intentions of either going back to her marriage or finding another man.



“I’m single and not ready to mingle. I don’t have time. I’m focused on making money now. If you have a business proposal that you want to bring on board, fine. Nothing short of that, I don’t have time. I’m done with marriage for now. At least, for the next five years.”



