I wasn’t treated fairly – Medikal speaks on 5-day jail remand

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian rap artiste, Samuel Adu Frimpong, known as Medikal, says the punishment meted out to him for brandishing a gun was too harsh.

Even though it has been said several times that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, the ‘Omo Ada’ hit-maker believes he should have been handled more lightly since he did not know that brandishing a gun was an offence punishable by law.

In an interview on Y107.9FM’s Myd-Morning Radio Show, Medikal said “I didn’t know. It’s not like I stabbed somebody or I pulled out the gun and shot somebody or tried to shoot somebody”. “I’m a first offender. I didn’t know it was a crime. I knew nothing about it”, he added.

Medikal explained he pleaded guilty because he was tired of consistently showing up in court and keeping his family worried.

Rapper, Medikal, was remanded in prison custody for five days after he was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media. After pleading guilty to the charge levelled against him, Medikal was sentenced to pay 300 penalty units which amount to GH¢3,600.

