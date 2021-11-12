I wear veils to cover my ‘heavy-duty’ backside – Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor

Multiple award-winning Gospel Singer Celestine Donkor has revealed why she always wears a covering at the back beyond just putting on clothes. The secret, she said, is to conceal her huge and attractive backside that is so alluring that people tend to focus on it rather than anything else about her.

The curvaceous singer explained that all she wants people to focus on is her voice and songs and not her well-rounded, magnetic backside.



In a light-hearted post on social media, she said: “Someone asked me why almost all my dresses have a veil at the back, the person said my dressing is becoming one way.



Well here is my answer: I am very much aware that God has seriously favoured my backside. That thing my mama gave me is heavy-duty. Since my teenage days, people liked staring at my behind.

So I decided to always cover it as much as I can with a veil so they can “focus on my voice and my songs” So I am sorry you are gonna be seeing more veils.



I hope my answer makes sense though…”



Celestine Donkor is a leading singer in the country who draws thousands to her shows and receives numerous invitations to grace gospel events.