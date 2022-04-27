0
I went low key to prepare for the release of my album – J Derobie

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Derrick Obuobie Jnr, popularly known as, J Derobie, has disclosed why he was missing from the music scene.

According to him, his focus was on a new project he was working on. “I was working on my latest album and fortunately I’m almost done with it.”

Talking to Bushke on Y97.9FM’s ShoutsOnY, J Derobie said, “Maybe in about 2-3 months it will be out. That’s why I went low key, to prepare and also bring out the best for my fans who love my music and support me.”

He disclosed that the expected album about has 12 songs, adding “working with some producers like, “MOG Beatz, Youngdems, Beats by KO and Kel P amongst many others.”

J Derobie further stated Ghanaians should expect some top-notch collaborations on the album.

The award-winning singer urged his fans to get ready and brace themselves for the project.

J Derobie is a young and passionate Dancehall and Afrobeats artiste from Accra who released his debut single “Poverty” through Mr. Eazi’s funding and mentorship program, emPawa100. A month after its release, the visuals of the song amassed one million views on YouTube.

