I went through hell just because people thought I was replacing Ebony – Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay has chronicled the hell she had to go through when she was introduced to Ghana by Bullet.

According to her, she came at a time when Ebony was at the peak of her career but died mysteriously; something most Ghanaians could not live with.



Therefore, it was very difficult for her to fit in as a number of persons believed that she was coming to take over from their star girl Ebony.



Wendy Shay indicated that I understood perfectly what she was going through because she was also a fan of Ebony and her absence she felt left a great vacuum.

Detailing death threats she received Wendy Shay said “I received death threats in my DM. They say I was coming to take the place of their favourite artiste and they won’t let that happen”.



“It was really hard, it was hard. It was just like they didn’t want you to make the world know what you have.”



The singer noted that “in Ghana if you are doing something and it’s really nice, they don’t want to applaud you for it because it’s beyond imagination. Because when you look at my story, my first song was a hit. Things like these have never happened”.