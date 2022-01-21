'I went through so much; I was heartbroken' - OV explains her absence from music

OV announces comeback

Dancehall music OV has explained her absence from the music scene and social media after nearly two years.



The singer who was formerly signed to Burniton Music Group Records owned by dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, was faced with so many obstacles and just had to clear her head by taking a step back.



After several rumours surrounding her break, OV has revealed that she is starting all over again and has promised fans to stay consistent.



In an interview with Sammy Flex, she mentioned that she suffered a terrible heartbreak that nearly cost her her music career.

"I have been working. Sometimes as an artiste when we say we are working, it is not always about the studio works... we need to do so much in this music thing so that's what I have been working on.



"Honestly, I went through so much and that is the truth. I went through so much that I had to stay back for a while and really decide if I really want to continue this stress. Nowhere cool so I just had to continue doing it (music), because I still have it and I don't have to disappoint a number of people who believed in me from scratch so that is why I am back to do music. What I do best," said the 'Want Me' crooner.



Real name, Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, this celebrated dancehall and Afropop musician has released a new song titled 'No Perfect Vibe' to usher her into the new season.



"I am ready to continue doing music. I am ready to continue learning but nothing really happened to me just that my heart was broken for a while. I don't want to talk about that...People really missed me. I know I haven't been consistent but I am going to try," she added.



