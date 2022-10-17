0
I went to South Africa and people were waiting on Blacko’s songs - Sarkodie

SARKODIE SARK.png Sarkodie speaks highly of Black Sherif

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Days after Black Sherif held a successful listening for his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’, he brought together some of the most affluent people in society for a private cocktail dinner.

In a video shared on Instagram by blogger, Nkonkonsa, Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, at the event, praised Black Sherif's effort for putting Ghana on the map.

According to the ‘Non-Living Things’ artiste, he went to a club in South Africa and the people there were waiting to hear a song from Black Sherif.

“International Blacko! I think it's how every Ghanaian feels and we all feel super proud. The fact that when you go somewhere you hear your country on the radio. I went to South Africa to shoot my new project and I go to the club and is Blackco’s music.

“That is actually one of the number-one hits that the people are waiting for in the club. It's not necessarily part of the playlist, I am talking about the biggest song that the people are looking at, the highest peak and to see that and knowing that it is coming from my country makes me super proud,” he shared.

The artiste didn't end his eulogy there as he prophesied on Black Sherif’s life saying, “Guess what, even to his surprise he is about to do more than he has done already.”

Sarkodie was joined by the likes of Ibrahim Mahama, Gabby Otchere- Darko, and Sam Jonah among many others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
