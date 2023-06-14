'I went to a Bible school, you don’t know the scriptures more than me’ - Efya on ‘secular artiste’ sterotype

Ghanaian musician, Efya

Ghanaian musician, Efya, has revealed that, despite the notions surrounding being a secular artist, she considers herself a child of God and has attended Bible school.

Speaking with Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show, Efya took the opportunity to address the misconception that the ‘secular musician’ tag inhibits one from exploring gospel music.



Sharing her frustration, Efya recounted an incident where she faced criticism for collaborating with a gospel artiste.



She passionately expressed her thoughts, saying, "I did a song with the gospel artist, and they came at me and her, asking why she would collaborate with a secular artist like me. This is what I'm talking about.



“What's that about? Can I not do gospel music? Are we serious? I am a Child of God. What are you saying? I have the power in me. I went to Bible School. You can't know Bible more than me."



Efya emphasized that the term ‘secular’ should not be automatically associated with being devilish.

She urged people to stop labeling it as such and recognized the need for a shift in mindset.



Expressing her disappointment, she observed that often, Ghanaians tend to focus on the negative aspects rather than acknowledging her achievements in the music industry.



She pointed out that despite her numerous awards and being the first female artist to break records, people tend to overlook these accomplishments.



Encouraging a change in perspective, she called on Ghanaians to redirect their attention towards positive opinions.



