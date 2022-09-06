0
I went to evangelise at Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival - Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty Oo Empress Gifty's performance at Stonebwoy's show

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, has disclosed that she went to Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival to evangelise.

According to a video shared on blogger Zionfelix’s page, the songstress stated that her presence at the BHIM Boss’s concert was for a good reason.

“This is evangelism. It's a good course for me to be part of the ‘Ashaiman to Da World’. Gospel to the world that's what I came to do here.

“I am so grateful and thankful for what God is doing. The creativity and the ideas are so powerful. We've done our best, but we know God will do the rest,” she said.

She granted her interview right after she had finished performing at the Stonebwoy concert, which had many Ghanaians talking about her attire at the program.

In a video captured by GhanaWeb over the weekend at the ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival, Empress Gifty put her curves on display, barely a week after she came under fire for flaunting, shaking, and prancing herself in her buttocks.

Performing some of her hit songs, she wore a white t-shirt and black and white coloured three-quarter leggings that captured her body and revealed the curves of her buttocks and thighs.

This got a section of social media users talking about how she dressed.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
