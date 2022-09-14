I will abolish the annual payment of rent - Kumchacha promises

Preacher, Kumchacha

After making his intentions clear about running for president, Prophet Kumchacha has shared parts of his manifesto on Onua FM, including how to deal with the rent plaguing Ghanaians.

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, claims he will tackle the rent issues when voted into power.



“A young guy who’s just started working will save for the whole year just pay for annual rent. Some pay as much as 10,000 for two years of rent.



“I will abolish the annual payment of rent. I’ll institute the monthly payments system for rent. The youth are poised for greatness, but landlords don’t care,” he said.



The preacher added that should landlords defile the measure, he will see to it that they are dealt with.



“If they don’t adhere to the monthly payments system, they will have to eat their respective houses. I will make sure the law works. Also, I will tackle corruption,” he added.

On August 17, 2022, the prophet declared his intention to run as president on the ticket of the Kum People’s Party (KPP).



According to Kumchacha, he promises a government that prioritizes the needs of the poor.



His decision to contest the 2024 presidential election, is based on the fact that all governments have abused the rule of law, a situation he says must be corrected.



