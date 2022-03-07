I will be a president of Ghana one day – A-Plus asserts at his 45th birthday celebration

Celebrities that graced A Plus' birthday

Source: SammyKay Media

Social commentator and politician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus yesterday, Sunday, March 6, 2022, celebrated his 45th birthday in grand style.

There was a lot of fun and enjoyment as some politicians across the political divide, musicians, celebrities, businessmen, friends, and loved ones were all in attendance at his birthday party at Lashibi to make merry and wish him well in the coming years.



Speaking briefly before he cut his birthday cake, A Plus narrated how he came from a village to Accra with contributions made by his friends to buy ‘gari’ but eventually ended up in Accra and how grace has kept him.



He also indicated that because of his likable personality he will one day be on the ballot paper during an election and end up being a President of Ghana.

Watch full video below







