I will be back, small traffic dey the road top – KiDi assures fans

Source: 3news.com

According to KiDi, it is unfortunate that this year he became the scapegoat for VGMA trolls. But he is taking it all in his stride as he congratulates Diana Hamilton and promises to make an appearance next year.

In an interview on TV3 NewDay show, KiDi said, “Even on the night they started. The terminator posters and the skits they have done with Akrobeto saying; come on, go and sit down. I have seen all of these things, but I keep saying I do not take these things personally. Every year after VGMA, there is a scapegoat. It is just unfortunate that this year it is me. But people also keep forgetting that I won four awards in a night.”



Speaking on maintaining his relevance for a comeback in 2022, KiDi acknowledged the importance of awards, but the passion never stops regardless. Awards are nice. But if you do not get any, don’t stop making hits and bangers. “I have already started the year amazingly. Spiritual has been out. Touch It is doing amazing. I just dropped my Golden boy album. So the year is looking really good. And whatever happens next year is in God’s hands.”



KiDi won Highlife Song of the Year, Afrobeats Song of the Year, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year and EP of the Year category. He said he was very confident about the EP of the year win. And if all had come to naught, that was the only award he would bet on.

He said although he did not win the most coveted award of the night, he believes the winner is deserving of it. According to him, everyone in the category worked hard and was a potential winner. KiDi was full of praises for the winner of the Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton.



