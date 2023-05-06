I will be disappointed if I don’t win artiste of the year – Piesie Esther

Celebrated gospel musician Piesie Esther has high hopes for the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

With just a week to the biggest weekend in Ghana with regards to music awards the ‘wa ye me yie’ hitmaker is talking about her chances of winning the ultimate award on the night, Artiste of the Year.



According to her, she deserves all the seven awards she’s been nominated for because she’s worked hard for it.



Speaking to Agyemang Prempeh on Power Mid-morning Piesie Esther revealed that she will be very disappointed if she doesn’t win Artiste of the Year.



Piesie Esther is battling it out with the likes of Camidoh, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kidi, Joe Mettle, and Black Sherif.



”I don’t know how many awards I will be winning but I believe that due to my hardwork, I will get the awards I deserve.I want to win all the seven nominations but I will be disappointed if I don’t win Artiste of the Year”, she said.



