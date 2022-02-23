I will be going to law school soon - Medikal

Medikal

Medikal makes new revelation on career change

Medikal convicted



Medikal ordered by court to pay GH¢3,600 for brandishing a gun



Ghanaian artiste, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, is planning to add another career to his music profession.



In a post the ‘Stubborn Academy’ artiste shared on January 22, 2022, he said will soon progress to study law after he was convicted and had to pay GH¢3,600 for brandishing a gun on social media.



“I de goo law school soon,” he shared on his official Twitter account.

An Accra Circuit Court, presided by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, convicted the artiste on February 21, 2022.



According to reports, Medikal was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge he had earlier pleaded not guilty to.



The artiste was sentenced to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600. In default, he will serve nine months in prison.



According to a citifmonline.com report, remorseful Medikal told the court after the sentencing that he regrets the incident.



In September 2021, he was remanded in prison custody for five days after which he was granted a bail worth GH¢100,000 for brandishing a rugger 9mm pistol in his car without an excuse.