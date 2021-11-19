I will be one of the biggest names in Africa - AK Strongstress prophesies

Musician, AK Songstress

AK Songstress is promoting her new song

The singer is elated with her success



She believes that her listenership will spread over Africa



Ghanaian musician, AK Songstress, has declared herself as the next big thing in Africa's music scene.



The 'Jonathan' hitmaker is in high hopes of finally breaking into the Ghanaian music industry following the success of her latest single that is enjoying massive airplay.



AK added that it is now the time to shine after years of hard work.



"I've always believed that this time would come. I know that I am gonna (SICK) become one of the biggest names in Africa. I am saying this on record, it will happen. This is just the beginning, I am grateful to all my fans and God for holding me down till this time," she disclosed in an interview On Hitz103.9FM.

The singer added that her management, Paradise Entertainment, have played a key role in her success story.



"The greatest blessing in my career is my management because, without them, I wouldn't be anywhere. It hasn't been easy and it's been the same management from day one. There are gonna be there for as long as I want to be with my management."



She has bemoaned the lack of support from Ghanaians. AK has therefore called on the public to support their own.



"My song Jonathan when it dropped it started doing well after two weeks. I got comments from people saying they didn't know that this new song was Nigerian... when you heard the buzz about it... when it started blowing from Nigeria, then let's accept it because they thought it was Nigerian. That is the Ghanaian problem," she cried.



Meanwhile, AK has alleged the use of juju in the local music industry.



In an interview on Graphic Showbiz, she stated, "One thing I know for sure is that there is juju in the system...I have not been well since this song got the attention it is getting. It has a lot of views on social media platforms. When you go on Tik Tok, we have about 20 million views, the number of people who are using it for their skits is just encouraging, and just when I am getting there, it’s one illness to the other and it is not normal.”