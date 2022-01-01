I will be promoting Ghanaian music all year round - BBNaija's Tacha

Nigerian social media influencer, Tacha

Tacha calls for peace among Ghanaians and Nigerian

I will promote Ghanaian music in 2022



Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy chide Nigerians



Nigeria's 2019 BBNaija housemate, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has pledged to promote Ghanaian music in the year 2022.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Tacha, born to a Ghanaian mother and Nigerian father, wrote that she has a special love for Ghana.



The social media influencer wrote: "I will be promoting Ghana music all year long. It’s all love from here Chale."

Tacha also took to her Instagram stories to preach unity among the two West African states: "At this time that Africa is really doing great, I think instead of fighting we should be coming together. My whole timeline is a mess. It is just too many narratives going on out there, Ghanaians are tweeting this and that."



She furthered: "This is not the time to fight, this is the time where we should be celebrating ourselves freely and not fighting. It is not a deliberate intention for Nigerians not to listen or always play Ghanaian music. It is really not a deliberate action, it is most likely an oversight."



It would be recalled that on December 25, 2021, Ghana's dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale rained insults on all Nigerian artistes and their music lovers for failing to reciprocate the love his motherland have shown them all these years when it comes to playing songs on the radio, television stations and big events.



In a series of tweets, Shatta led a revolution calling for the same treatment especially when no Ghanaian artiste headline any show in Nigeria during the Christmas holidays.



Also sharing his thoughts on the conversation, Stonebwoy added that although Shatta Wale's approach used in addressing the Ghana-Nigeria music relationship might be wrong, he had a valid point.

"My brother Shatta Wale's approach may be wrong but the topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention," parts of Stonebwoy's statement dated December 30 read.



Check out the post below:



