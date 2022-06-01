I will be the first Hausa artiste to win a Grammy – Kirani Ayat

Ghanaian rapper, Kirani Ayat

Multi-talented Ghanaian rapper, Kirani Ayat, has declared he will be the first Ghanaian Hausa artiste to be honored at the glorious international awards, Grammy.

In an interview with Rev Erskine on Ghana’s no.1 urban radio station, Y107.9 FM, the Afro-fusion artiste shared that his main goal is to become the first artiste to win a Grammy with his style. However, he promises to model another act should he fall short of his goal.



“Expect Kirani Ayat to be the first artiste to win a Grammy with Hausa and if I don’t, expect me to bring someone up that will. But definitely winning the Grammy with Hausa is the goal,” he stated.



Speaking on his style, Kirani shared that his Afro-Fusion music is inspired by his origin. He disclosed that he is a breed of both Ghanaian and Nigerian descent and hence wants to represent his root which he believes is least represented in the art space.

“The whole idea is I have to represent where I come from. I am part Nigerian-part Ghanaian and we speak Hausa. So that’s what I wanted to represent and bring to the world the beautiful side of Hausa they haven’t seen. There are not many voices in this space that speak Hausa in popular music. But Hausa is the second biggest spoken language in Africa. So I just want to represent these people that have a great number but are less represented in the creative space. So I’m going to do my best to represent my people and where I’m from and hopefully the music connects,” he added.



Kirani Ayat does not come across with the regular music style but is well known in Ghana and beyond for his unique and authentic Hausa-themed vibe. He is best known for songs like ‘IDKY’ and ‘Guda’, which won the Overall Best Video Award at the 2019 MTN 4syte TV Music Awards. His collections include the Zamani and Her Vibe Is Right EPs.