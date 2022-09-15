I will beat anyone who beefs me - Addi Self

Former militant, Addi Self

A former member of the defunct group, SM Militants, Addi Self, has warned that he will beat anyone who tries to battle him lyrically.

In an interview with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment Show, the artiste claimed he wouldn't mind brawling lyrically with any deserving artiste while adding that he believes in minding his business.



“I believe in being in my lane when doing music and letting the art talk for me. I love beefing but only at the right time. Anyone that steps on my toes I will beat him first before I battle you,” he said.



Meanwhile, the former SM member also touched on how he separated from Shatta Wale, expressing how disappointed he felt in his former boss regarding the announcement of his exit from the Shatta Movement.



He maintained that his record label boss could have done better instead of bursting out in anger on social media.

"I felt bad, I am a human being, I have feelings and so I felt really bad and disappointed about how it came out because if I have to leave, it could have been a simple Press Release and the fans and everybody will know that Addi Self is no longer with Shatta Movement but it was harshly. It was crazy.



"I had to be strong within myself and tell my fans that we should pick up the pieces and so many Shatta Movement fans still love me and are following the thing. It keeps me going...a lot of people followed me," he said.







ADA/DO