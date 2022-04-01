I will 'bonk' my wife again and again – Brother Sammy makes sudden U-turn

Brother Sammy and his wife

Kumasi-based Gospel Artiste Brother Sammy born Samuel Opoku has shockingly rescinded his decision to stop having sexual intercourse with his wife less than a fortnight after making the promise.

The controversial Gospel musician on Accra-based UTV indicated that he can no longer sleep with his wife because she believes he is an occult.



He said his wife had an ectopic pregnancy and blamed his occult for what happened.



She also accused him of infidelity after a boy who he fed in the past lied to her that the Gospel singer brought a woman to their matrimonial home.



“My wife came to Ghana and got pregnant. However, she had an ectopic pregnancy and the Doctor said we need to take the baby out to save her life.

I discussed it with her and she agreed since that was the best for her life. I left my wife at the hospital in the care of two of the boys I live with and went home with my daughter. One of the guys I left my wife with told her I’m an occult and that when I left the hospital I went to sleep with another woman in our matrimonial home.



My wife had kept all of these away from me while in Ghana and only made me know when she left. I feel betrayed and I’ve decided not to ever sleep with her again. I don’t want another ectopic pregnancy for her to say I’m going to use her for juju,” he said on United Showbiz.



However, in an interview with Kofi TV where finality was brought to the issue, Brother Sammy has rescinded his decision.



“I was being playful. I will eat her, I will eat her again and again,” he told Kofi Adomah.