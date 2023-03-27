9
Menu
Entertainment

‘I will campaign against Mark Okraku-Mantey's parliamentary campaign’ – Bulldog vows

Bulldog Okraku Mantey.jpeg Bulldog says he will actively campaign against Okraku Mantey's parliamentary ambition

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Bulldog has indicated that he will be one of the people to actively campaign against Mark Okraku-Mantey’s bid to become a member of parliament in 2024.

The revelation of Bulldog on UTV’s United Showbiz show follows the current Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey‘s recent confirmation on Neat FM that he was going to contest for the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region on the ticket of governing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Even though the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment revealed that he admires Mark so much in his private life, he sees him as a terrible politician who does not deserve to be an MP.

According to Bulldog, ever since Mark was appointed as a deputy minister he has been very arrogant whenever he is interviewed to speak on issues that bother the entertainment industry.

He added that the numerous promises Mark made when he was being vetted for the ministerial position have all been thrown to the dogs as well since he became the deputy minister for which reason he strongly believes the CEO of Slp Music must not be entertained in his quest to become an MP.

Bulldog vowed that he will storm the Ayensuano Constituency to campaign against Mark as soon as he launches his bid to become an MP.

Watch Bulldog speak in the video below for me:

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Related Articles: