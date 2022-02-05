I will celebrate my daughter till I die – Ebony’s father

Late Ebony Reigns (left) and her father Starboy Kwarteng (right)

The father of the late dance hall artiste, Ebony Reigns, says he will keep celebrating her till his death.

Starboy Kwarteng as he is popularly known, usually celebrates Ebony’s birthday with an annual ‘Jollof party’ in remembrance of Ebony.



According to him his daughter, the 90’s bad girl, needs to be celebrated each year for her great contribution to the music industry and for the asset she was to the family and the country.



He made the remarks on Angel FM’s midmorning show dubbed “Y’adwumanie” hosted by Ohemaa Woyeje.



When the host asked him how long he will keep up with that, he said that “as long as I live, I don’t know when I am leaving this complicated surface but until I leave to my grave, I will always celebrate her.”



The late Ebony Reigns died on February 8, 2018 in a gruesome accident, together with two others on the Accra – Sunyani Road few days to her birthday.

Her father has set aside, February 16, which is her birthday, to celebrate her “Royal Majesty Ebony” as he affectionately calls her. The day is always marked with a Jollof party at his residence where loved ones and friends come by to dine together.



This year, according to Starboy Kwarteng, will be no different. He said that the celebration will again hold at his residence to mark the fourth anniversary of his daughter’s demise.



He gave the dress code for the celebration as “dress to kill” and added that though he has invited some key personalities to celebrate this year’s event , he is also inviting the general public to come dine and wine in remembrance of Ebony Reigns, the 90s bad girl.



While she was alive, Ebony released hit songs such as ‘Maame Hwe’, ‘Date your father’, ‘Hustler’, ‘Sponsor’ and ‘Turn on the light’.



Ebony’s father, however, expressed dissatisfaction that “my daughter died gruesomely and nobody cared.”