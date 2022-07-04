I will charge Shatta Wale, others GH¢10,000 for a beat - Appietus

Ghanaian producer, Appietus. Image via Instagram

Legendary producer reveals his service charge

Appietus says producing a beat isn't easy



Appietus discloses how much he charges young musicians



Ever wonder how much artistes pay to work with top producers who make monster hits?



Well, celebrated producer Appietus has disclosed that his least charge for making a beat is GH¢5,000. This does not apply to top singers but to those termed as up-and-coming artistes.



Appeitus has explained that their work entails a lot of work, dedication, and years to perfect their skills. For this reason, they must also reap the benefit of selling their intellectual properties to singers who mostly take all the credit once the song becomes a hit.



“It depends on the song, but usually, if you have like GH¢5,000 going, you can work with me. It takes talent to put a beat together. It is very expensive because now I am giving you my intellectual property and it is going to make you who you are,” he explained in an interview with Showbiz A-Z on July 2.

Appietus mentioned that it takes "raw talent" to put together a beat that is considered fine art.



He also debunked the claim that producing beats "is very easy," noting that not everybody can do it as he does.



According to the producer, he will charge Shatta Wale and other A-list musicians above GH¢10,000 to produce a beat, but for those who are still green in the industry, he can work something out for them with just GH¢5,000.



He maintained that the work of a good producer is unmatched.



“When you give a piece of cloth to a tailor to sew and you watch them, you see it as easy, but when you’re given the cloth, you can’t do it. This is years of practice, experience and becoming better. So, this is the base fee,” Appietus added.



