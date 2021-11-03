I will comment on LGBTI if roads are fixed and youth have jobs – LilWin

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah 'LilWin'

Ghanaian actor, musician, and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has described as a misplaced priority, the raging arguments about Ghana’s stance on other sexual orientations.

Speaking to host Sarah Brefo on the Ultimate Branch on Ultimate 106.9fm in Kumasi, LilWin insisted he will only bother himself with LGBTQI+ if the roads to his hometown and other major roads in the country are fixed.



“I will only look for an opinion on LGBTQI or whatever they call it if the roads to my hometown Meduma Atimatim is fixed; if Kumasi – Accra road is dualized, if Atonsu road is tarred.” He insisted.



The comedian turned footballer added he will lose no sleep about LGBTQI+ until he sees that the hardship and unemployment scourge faced by the teeming youth of the country have all been solved.

“If I see that there are an abundance of jobs for every youth in Ghana and stealing and crime have abated, it’s only then that I will speak about the LGBTQI,” LilWin noted.



Ghana is on the global radar following a private members bill on Proper Human Sexual Rights And Ghanaian Family Values; currently under consideration in parliament.



The anti-LGBTQI+ Bill is demanding clear legal sanctions against the practice and advocacy for persons of other sexual orientations while seeking help to rehabilitate such persons in line with wide Ghanaian cultural and religious orientations.