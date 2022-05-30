I will compose a campaign song for Mahama if God wants me to - Great Ampong

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong widely known as Great Ampong has said he will compose a campaign song for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader, John Dramani Mahama if God reveals to him to do so.

According to him, he has a close relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama and Asiedu Nketia hence he does not hate NDC as the way people see it.



"I have a close relationship with John Mahama and Asiedu Nketia. I go to their houses all the time and they give me money every day. Former President Mahama was the person who sponsored me with money and supported me to bring out the song 'Akokofunu' but is not everybody who knows this," Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong told Okogyabour Ocran on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



"If God reveals to me that I should compose a song for Mahama, I have no problem with that, I will do exactly that, in 2016 and 2020 God revealed to me to do a campaign song for President Akufo-Addo and I did exactly that," he added



The 'Akokofu' hitmaker noted that his personal interaction with Ex-President J. A. Kuffour, President John Mahama, and Nana Akufo-Addo is from the fact that he was enthused by the good comments from these political personalities about the impact of the song.

Among others, he also added that these personalities told him of his voice being unique, his songs being Biblical, and commended his proficiency in the local language (Twi).



Watch the full video here:



