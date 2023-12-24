I will deal with anyone who prophesizes about me in public – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Controversial marriage counsellor cum pastor, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro, has said she would deal with any individual who will prophesy about her in public.

Prophecy, in her view, should be talked about and shared privately with the person rather than letting other people know about it.



She made this statement in a discussion on the entertainment show, United Showbiz hosted on UTV.



“Let's say you saw something about me in your dream, and you shared it on social media with my name tagged to the prophecy, you should be careful because laws exist. You dare not make that mistake by sharing a prophecy in public with my name attached to it. It is my private life and I would want to keep it that way. If you have anything to tell me, with all due respect, you should get to me. If you share it in public, I will deal with you”, she said.



Reverand Charlotte Oduro debunked the idea of putting people's private lives on social media. She views that to be a way of making money out of that especially when the person is famous.



She encouraged all and sundry to have a personal conversation with people if it’s related to prophecies rather than sharing it on social media.