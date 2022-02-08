'I will disown my son if he decides to live with his father' - Lady reveals

Source: SVTV Africa

Nana Nhyira Asabea, a single mother, has disclosed that she will disown her son should he decide to live with his father.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Asabea has made him aware that his father has not been responsible and that everything he enjoys comes from her alone.



“For now, he is my son. If he comes back later, I won’t let him take my son away, and if my son also decides to go with him, he is no more my son. That is me. I’ve sat him down and asked him whether he has seen his father around, and he said no. So if one day your father comes and you go with him, you are not my son,” she said.



According to Asabea, she had no idea that her baby daddy was a married man. As a result, he denied responsibility even though “I can call him and have a normal conversation, but we don’t talk much about the child.”

The single mother of two added that the father of her second-born took responsibility and has a beautiful relationship with his child despite their separation.



