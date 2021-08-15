I will face Captain Smart squarely – John Mensah Sarpong

Executive Producer of JMS Record and Ama Boahemaa, John Mensah Sarpong

The Executive Producer of JMS Record and Ama Boahemaa, John Mensah Sarpong, has accused Captain Smart of not being biased and taking sides with his friends on issues.

According to John Mensah, Captain Smart is never straightforward in his deliberatìons on the brawls between him(John Mensah Sarpong) and a gospel musician Kwaku Gyasi. And he suspects this is so because Captain Smart is a friend to Gyasi.



Mr Mensah Sarpong speaking to Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mere on Onua FM accused Captain Smart of being biased when dealing with cases involving Kwaku Gyasi and himself.

“Though l had issues with Kwaku Gyasi. Anytime Captain Smart comes in as arbitrator and raises it on air, he will massage the issue to favour Kwaku Gyasi portraying as if Mr Gyasi is right. I am ready to face Captain Smart squarely anytime, anywhere to defend myself,” he added.