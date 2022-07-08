'I will face you spiritually and physically' - Nana Agradaa issues threat

Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa now called Evangelist Mama Pat

Agradaa accused of fraud

Victims of alleged money doubling fraud threaten to take Agradaa on



Agradaa goes vulgar on social media



Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, who now calls herself Evangelist Patricia, has threatened victims of her ‘Sika Gari’ [a money doubling venture] after a lady called on all sufferers to join demonstrate against her.



In a video that was shared by blogger, Those Called Celebs, the born-again dared to deal with all supposed victims physically and spiritually.



“If I didn't do anything at all, I promoted Satan for 20 good years. I won't look for your trouble but if you look for my trouble, I will face you spiritually and physically. You will face it.

“When we tell you guys to use your sense, you just go about telling others that ‘Agradaa insults people' and that she has gone about her ‘sika gari’ again," she said in Twi.



“They should tell me why they are about to go on a demonstration, they should explain it," she added amidst insults hurled at the mothers of the supposed victims.



Her vulgar insults didn't end there as she also went ahead to say she was only starting with her accusers and that all she was saying was just a warm-up for the real insults she will be raining on them.



“I have said this is a warm-up and so you people should get ready. Are you people serious? Staging a demonstration against Agradaa?



“This country will be fun on that day. For those of you who haven't seen me in a trouser before, you will see me in them sitting on a motor. On that day, the country will be so beautiful. You are walking from one radio to the other claiming you are about to go on a demonstration.

“[Laughs hysterically]... The way I will insult them, they should be ready for when I finish with my program.



The former fetish priestess also added she was going to exert full energy on those who are initiating the demonstration.



She said: “I have sharpened my teeth like a cutlass and when I’m done with my program, the person I start with will feel the full exertion of my energy. For a year you won't be able to rid yourself of my insult. That is whoever I use my energy on.







ADA/BB