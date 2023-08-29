I will forever remain relevant, impactful in the music space – Patapaa brags

Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa

Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa, has stated emphatically that he has established his feat as an iconic figure in the music industry.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘One Corner’ singer said he has carved an indelible mark in the minds and hearts of people that will still be remembered even if he is long gone.



“The kind of destiny that I came with is quite unique and let me say categorically that my name will never fade away in Ghana.



“I will forever remain relevant in the Ghanaian music scene and even when I’m dead and gone my name will continue to live on,” he told Amansan Krakye as MyNewsGh.com monitored.



Establishing that his style is unique, Patapaa said he has been more relevant as compared to the career of some of his peers.

“The name Patapaa was already existing before I adopted it and that doesn’t mean that I’m a disruptive person who is known for causing confusion.



“You remember the suit I once wore to VGMAs, it became even more popular than the career of some musicians. Even to date,” he ended.



