I will go back to teaching but not as a regular teacher – Kurl Songx

Ghanaian musician, Kurl Songx

The winner of MTN hitmaker 5, Kurl Songx, has revealed that he was going to return to teaching someday but not as a pupil-teacher as he was in past.

Reported on many media platforms that the ‘Feeling’ hitmaker was under-paid in his 2-year teaching service in a school in Accra. Despite the experience, the former signee of Highly Spiritual Music is hopeful to return to teaching, not as a pupil-teacher, but as a music teacher.



“I will go back to the classroom but not to the regular I was doing some time ago. I would do something different and more advanced. I used to teach ICT, Science, etc but I will do something different this time."



He also mentioned that he had planned on establishing a music training institute in the country to train music talents.

“I have a vision of establishing a music school in Ghana to groom and teach people about music and help up-and-coming acts”.



Kurl Songx made these revelations to Y 102.5 FM’s NY DJ during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show during his media promotion tour for his newest single ‘Wow’ featuring Mr. Drew.