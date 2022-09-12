I will go mad if I don't smoke - Kelvyn Boy

Down Flat hitmaker, Kelvyn Boy

Award-winning artiste, Kelvin Brown, popularly known as Kelvyn Boy, has disclosed that smoking is a part of his life and he does not see anything wrong with it.

Speaking on ‘DayBreak on Hitz’ on Hitz FM, he noted that contrary to the notion that smoking makes people go mad, he would instead go mad if he does not smoke.



“You see the way people dey think say if you smoke you go mad? Me, if I don’t smoke I go mad,” he noted.



The artiste added that due to the perception people have about him and smoking, he does not read people’s comments on social media because he does not care about what they think of him.



However, he stated that he likes to stay true to himself and his lifestyle as an artiste.



“I like to stay real and I feel like this thing we dey do is my life, it’s my lifestyle too. It’s my career. This is the only thing I know how to do. For real, I dey smoke,” he said speaking Pidgin English.



He also mentioned that his life, career and finances have greatly been impacted following his hit song ‘Down Flat’.

“Downflat changed my life. I am cashing in and out…I feel like it has moved me, it changed my life,” he stated.



