I will hurt them - Shatta Wale declares

Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, has disclosed that his long-overdue album 'Gift of God' (GOG) will blow the minds of singers and music lovers who have lost interest in the much-talked-about project.



In simple words, Shatta has promised to "hurt them" with the album which has taken him almost two years to release despite the numerous singles he has released within the period.



Die-hard fans of the award-winning singer who have always had his back are of high hopes that GOG will be one of the best albums in the history of Ghanaian music.

Shatta Wale in what seemed like a jab to naysayers offered an apology to them due to the damage his album is expected to cause them later this year when it is finally released.



"This year I will hurt dem bad !!!!! #GOG will hurt dem very very bad bad bad !!!! Am sorry," read his tweet dated June 7.



A Twitter handler @Bunny wished the singer well adding that he just couldn't wait to see the reactions of critics who claim that the album is dead upon arrival. He wrote: "@shattawalegh We pray enemy will live to see the success #GOG."



Another handler @@RomanArkadyevic added: "If Wale says he gon hurt u bad, brodas prepare u go take am."



A third @@Eddy_Cube also made a plea to his superstar. His comment read: "We beg drop tracklist, you dier hide the features. we beg at least give we some update na you take this album starve we keep."

Meanwhile, some tweeps have called the singer out for the unexplained delay of his album.



This is what a Twitter user@PaaauulP wrote in response to Shatta Wale's statement: "Nobody is going to get hurt Masa , if you want to drop your album do it. You're not in competition with anyone."



Another tweep @Ghartey_ added: "GOG that was announced in 2020. In between, there's been over 300 singles and 1 EP, yet we are yet to see the album. You are not serious."



