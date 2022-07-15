‘I will live longer than my mates if only I don’t die through accident’ – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian actress turned socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger claims there are several reasons why she would live a longer life on earth.

This was disclosed by Afia during an interview with Zionfelix when she was questioned whether her narrative was a good or negative one.



The 40-year-old lady said she doesn’t give a “expletive” about what other people think of her narrative and lives her life as she is forced to.



She also mentions that assuming sudden deaths like accidents don't claim her life, she will likely live longer than most of her mates for a variety of reasons.

She claims she has neither diabetes nor high blood pressure, and she fights back when someone approaches her. She is prepared to be really honest with herself and spill the beans.



These reasons lead Afia to assume that, barring an accident, her life will be prolonged.



"If I don’t pass away in an accident, I’ll live longer than most of my friends because I don’t have diabetes or high blood pressure. If you attack me, I will tackle you back, and when I finish, I finish," she said.