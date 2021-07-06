'I will marry Minalyn on my birthday' - Zion Felix speaks

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix has opened up on plans to get married to his girlfriend, Mina on his birthday.

It can be recalled that ZionFelix's alleged cheating rumors with a certain gospel artiste sparked break-up rumors with the Minalyn Touch CEO.



However, ZionFelix has vehemently denied any of such reports adding that they are still together.



In a new development to this brouhaha, the popular blogger has announced that he will marry Minalyn and their wedding will be held on his birthday, July 7.

According to him, although anything is possible as far as the unknown is concerned, he is optimistic and certain that he will end up marrying Minalyn Touch, the love of his life very soon.



Watch his full interview below:



