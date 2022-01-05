I will never date a Tema guy, they are liars – Kisa Gbekle shares experience

Kisa Gbekle says she wont date Tema boys

The celebrity with the latest “retouched body” in town, Kisa Gbekle has shared her experience with dating guys from Tema.

The actress spoke for the first time in an interview with Zion Felix after her body contouring surgery which came off in Turkey a few months ago and cost her a whopping GHC60,000.



In the interview, the actress stated unapologetically that she will never date a guy from Tema. She made the statement when the blogger tried to delve into her dating history.



She denied ever dating Team-based musician Nautyca and added that she doesn’t like Tema guys.



Explaining her decision, she said guys from Tema lie too much and she wouldn’t want to be with any of them. She added that Tema guys have dated her friends in the past and they have lied and manipulated them so much.

She however claimed she loves Tema guys but she never wants to date them because of experiences from her friends.



Watch the full interview below:



