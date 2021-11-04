I will never force friendship or relationship - Delay

Presenter Delay

Television presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has said she will never force any individual to be in her.



Delay, is considered one of Ghana's renowned show hosts. She has on several occasions intimated that she doesn't need validation from any man or woman.

In a recent tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Delay vowed never to force anyone to be in her circle including a man or husband.



"The only thing I will force in my life is my jeans over my ass. Not friendships. Not relationships!" her post read.



Delay has been in the news after falling out with some of her old friends in the industry including actress, Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tonado who were featured in her popular TV series, 'Afia Schwarzenegger'.



