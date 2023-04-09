I will never go back to NPP – Michael Afranie vows

Actor Michael Afranie who ditched the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said nothing would make him return to the former.

The actor who ventured into politics even before becoming a popular face in the Ghanaian movie industry said without equivocation that the NDC has proven to be a political party with substance, hence, his resolve to not quit the party.



“I’ve quit NPP,” he said. “Never will I go back”.



Distinguishing between NPP and NDC, Michael Afranie said NDC’s level of benevolence is impressive while the NPP turns deaf ear to the plight of its followers.



He said: “I had been a member of the NPP from 1992 until I saw the light. There are people who are aware you’re hungry but would ask if you are hungry, and there are others who would hurriedly give you food when they notice you’re hungry. The former is NPP; the latter is NDC.”



In January 2023, Michael Afrani’s love for former president John Mahama made him question prophecies from Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, especially when the preacher said the election petition brought before the Supreme Court would not go in favor of the NDC.

The NDC had filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



Commenting on the issue at the time on Pure FM, Michael Afranie said: “Owusu Bempah is not God and all his prophecies are predictions. We are tired of his prophecies because God doesn’t talk to him as he claims.”



“The envy Owusu Bempah has against former president John Dramani Mahama pushed him to come out with his own prophecies against Mahama but not from God”.



“So Prophet Owusu Bempah is telling Ghanaians that God doesn’t reveal to him what happened during the elections. People were shot dead; the election was rigged by EC boss Jean Mensa to favour President Akufo-Addo but Prophet Owusu Bempah failed to see”.



