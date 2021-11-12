I will never go down, I believe in God - LilWin

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin

• LilWin has challenged prophets of doom

• The actor says no evil can befall him



• LilWin said he'll not die through road accident or strange illness



Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has said that no evil plan can behalf him as far as he continues to serve God.



According to him, prophets who prophesy doom about celebrities on radio and television stations should rather focus on praying against any form of darkness surrounding them.



Speaking in an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, the actor noted that by God's grace, he has managed to survive all the evil plans against him in the movie industry.

The actor said: "If not for God's grace, I would have been lost and gone. For me, I respect preachers. Even if you are a mad man with a Bible, I will give you that respect. I don't care if you are fake but once you have a Bible, you belong to God.



"I will never mind any prophet who comes on radio to prophesy death upon my life, I will never mind you. Are you the one who created me? When you have such dreams or prophecies, pray for the person in question whether or not the individual is your family member."



Kwadwo Nkansah added: "Mark it here, I Lil Win, will never die through a road accident, armed robbers can not attack me on Twitter neither will I be bedridden and I will never go down. I believe in God and his power to keep me safe. Due to my good deeds, God will not allow evil to befall me. I will continue to be humble and respectful."



