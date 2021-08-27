I will never intentionally refuse to answer my mother's calls – Kinaata

Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata

Award-winning highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata has established that there will never be a point in his life where he will ever fail to answer phone calls from his mother due to fame.

Kofi Kinaata said his mother is her utmost priority and adding that no amount of fame will cause him to disrespect her.



“As for the calls from my mum if the phone is close to me I’ll definitely answer the call any day at any time. But I will never intentionally refuse to answer my mum’s call because I’m famous or due to my busy schedules, she always comes first,” he said in an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“Unless probably I have a case that you need proper clarification and so I need to cross-check some facts and get back to her, why not,” he added.

His comments are on the back of Sarkodie’s recent claims that returning his mother’s calls has become an issue.



Sarkodie said it has gotten to the point where even his mother complains bitterly about his incessant habit of not answering phone calls.