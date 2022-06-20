I will never marry – Dada KD

Contemporary Highlife Musician, Dada KD with Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Source: Happy FM

Contemporary Highlife Musician, Dada Kweku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, has explained why he will never engage or marry any woman.

The musician does not perceive marriage as others do, hence says he will never get married and does not plan on doing that anytime soon.



Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Nsem Pii’ show, Dada KD said, “I see the ring as a mini handcuff and once you wear it, you’re limited on how to live your life.”



He disclosed that there are some principles he wants to live by alone, and feels the marriage will stop him from living by those principles.



“I see marriage as an institution we have been tricked into believing and influenced to follow, specifically the counseling organized for the couple before they marry,” he said.



He mentioned he does not see the essence of counselling before marriage.

“I believe you can decide on whom you want to marry by the behavior and character of the person. So if you can’t deal with these two then you should move on,” he said.



He stated that a lot of people have died because of being forced into marriage and also by marrying the wrong person which is something he does not want to experience.



“I want to live a peaceful life and enjoy myself to the fullest so I will not get married,” he noted.



Dada KD however revealed that he has 3 children in Germany, but is not married to the mother of the children and will not do that anytime soon.



Dada KD is a Ghanaian Highlife musician who is currently based in Germany but comes home often to promote his music. He is best known for songs such as Somu Gye, Fatia Fata Nkrumah, Obaa Sema, and many others.